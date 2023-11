Holiday declared for Diwali in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Diwali, also known as Deepavali, a festival of lights.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Diwali holiday in the state will be observed on November 12. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays,’ however, November 12 falls on a Sunday.

Holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti

In addition, this month, government holiday has been declared for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Naraka Chaturdhi Arbayeen in Telangana. However, only holidays for Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti have been declared under ‘General Holidays.’

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 27.

Diwali holiday for schools in Telangana

The schools in Telangana that remained closed for 13 days due to Dasara vacation will be closed for only one day for Diwali.

Diwali holiday for schools in the state will be observed on November 12.

Apart from that, the schools will also remain closed due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 27.