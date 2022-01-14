Djokovic great player but Australia entitled to throw him out: Shane Warne

Melbourne: Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Friday said that Novak Djokovic is entitled to not get a COVID jab but Australia is also allowed to deport the world number one men’s singles tennis player from the country.

Djokovic on Wednesday admitted that he had conducted an in-person media interview and photoshoot in December despite knowing that he was COVID-19 positive.

Djokovic, who took the ‘official and approved’ PCR test on December 16, also revealed that he had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after attending a tennis event in Belgrade on Dec 17 where he presented awards to the children. On the aforementioned days, the Serbian also did a rapid antigen test, which both times tested negative.

“Novak is a great tennis player & one of the all-time greats. No doubt. But he’s lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had covid & is now facing legal cases. He’s entitled to not be jabbed butOz is entitled to throw him out ! Agree ? #shambles,” Shane Warne tweeted.

Novak is a great tennis player & one of the all time greats. No doubt. But he’s lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had covid & is now facing legal cases. He’s entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out ! Agree ? #shambles — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 13, 2022

After knowing the COVID positive result, Djokovic on December 18 at his tennis centre in Belgrade fulfilled a ‘long-standing commitment’ for a media interview and photoshoot for a French daily. However, Djokovic had conceded that giving an interview was an error of judgement and accepted that he should have rescheduled the commitment.

This comes after the tennis star won his legal appeal on procedural grounds on Monday, quashing the border officer’s initial decision to cancel his visa. Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia quashed the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa and confirmed the twenty-time Grand Slam winner Serbian will be permitted to stay in Australia.

Djokovic was also ordered to be released from detention immediately with his passport and “personal effects”.