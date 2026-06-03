DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM

The proposed ministerial team reflects a mix of experienced leaders and representatives from different regions and communities of Karnataka.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 4:40 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 5:09 pm IST
The Siasat Daily: Politicians and officials at a formal event with a backdrop of a historic building.
DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka's new Chief Minister in the presence of his predecessor Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Bangalore: In a glitterati event, Congress Legislature Party leader DK Shivakumar was sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 3, succeeding Siddaramaiah.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan.

Several prominent leaders from the party, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and general secretary KC Venugopal,  and Randeep Singh Surjewala and others attended.

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Religious leaders from all major communities, including heads of various maths, were also present.

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman took the oath in the name of revered seer “Gangadhar Ajja”, while holding a copy of the Constitution. Along with him, 13 legislators are to be sworn in as ministers. Dr G Parameshwara took the oath as the new Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.

The proposed ministerial team reflects a mix of experienced leaders and representatives from different regions and communities of Karnataka.

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The inclusion of several senior leaders is seen as an attempt by the Congress high command to strike a balance between regional representation, caste equations and administrative experience while ensuring stability in the new government.

(More details to follow)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 4:40 pm IST|   Updated: 3rd June 2026 5:09 pm IST

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