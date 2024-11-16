DMK Afzal—once a legend from Hyderabad football is now hit by amnesia, financial crunch

One of the legendary names of Indian and Hyderabad football, Dost Mohammad Khan Afzal, better known as DMK Afzal is today a forgotten man who is struggling to make two ends meet. Much of his memory has gone. He remembers little about the golden era of Indian football of which he was a part.

Afzal is in his 80s. He was a member of the Indian team that won the Gold Medal at the Asian Games in 1962. That was the last time that India won an Asian Games Gold Medal and it was also the last time that the great S.A. Rahim coached the team.

The 1962 Asian Games was held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Some of the greatest names in Indian football played in that tournament. They included P.K. Banerjee, Chuni Goswami, Tulasidas Balaram, Fortunato Franco, O. Chandrasekhar Menon, Arun Ghosh, goalkeeper Peter Thangaraj and DMK Afzal. All these players and the tournament itself were shown in the film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn in the role of the team coach Rahim.

On the way to winning the gold medal, India defeated Japan 2-0 and then South Korea 2-1 in the final match. These are feats that we cannot even dream of today. Currently, India’s world ranking is 125. Japan and Korea are in the top bracket today. Japan is ranked 15 and Korea is at number 22.

A breed apart

The players of 1962 were a breed apart. They had the skill, stamina, and confidence to take on the best teams in the world. Teamwork and coordination within the Indian team was unmatched. Afzal played a key role in the plans and his presence on the field held the team together.

Afzal played for the East Bengal football club in Kolkata. He was one of the brightest stars in a galaxy of luminaries who existed in the famous East Bengal club of those days.

Forgotten by countrymen

But today he has been forgotten by the country that he had served with all his might and determination. His memory has faded and the poor man hardly remembers any of the great feats that he had accomplished along with his illustrious teammates. Whenever he is asked about his playing days, he answers in monosyllables.

Well-wishers are trying to provide help. Victor Amalraj, a former captain of the Indian football team who hails from Secunderabad, said that Afzal is in frail health. “It is sad that one of our senior footballers who belonged to the golden era of Indian football is facing this plight. Some of us former footballers are trying our best to help him,” said Amalraj.

The secretary of the Telangana Football Association, G.P. Paulguna, said he would bring the matter to the attention of the Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, who happens to be an ardent football lover. He will also present this case before the All India Football Federation and ask for help for the beleaguered former star.