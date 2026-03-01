DMK finalises seat-sharing pact with two parties

The party is in negotiations with the Congress and Vaiko-led MDMK and talks with other allies namely the VCK and DMDK is yet to commence.

MK stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Chennai: The DMK finalised seat-sharing pacts with two smaller parties – the IUML and MMK – allotting two seats each to the parties respectively.

The party is in negotiations with the Congress and Vaiko-led MDMK and talks with other allies namely the VCK and DMDK is yet to commence.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, allotted two seats each to the Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, another Muslim party, at the DMK state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, following negotiations on February 28, a release from the party said on Saturday night.

While IUML will contest on the ladder symbol, the candidates of MMK will contest the upcoming Assembly election on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.

During the parleys with the Congress, the ruling DMK dispensation had offered a Rajya Sabha seat, Congress leaders said.

