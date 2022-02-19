DMK MP Kanimozhi slams BJP over hijab row, says it turns people against people

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka and alleged that they turn people against people. She said that what a woman chooses to wear is her right.

Speaking to the reporters after casting her vote at St Ebbas Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai in the ongoing Urban Local Body Elections in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi said, “It’s very sad that they turn people against people in the name of religion. What a woman chooses to wear is her right. I don’t think anybody has the right to decide whether it is too much or too little.”

Talking about the ongoing local body polls, the DMK MP said that the people are satisfied with the work of the state government which will reflect in the results of the polls.

“People are very satisfied with the DMK government, and I think that will definitely be reflected in the verdict of the local body elections. It will be a very good victory for the DMK,” she said.

Earlier today, Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote at a polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet, and urged people to cast their votes and exercise their democratic rights while voting for the local body elections in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu was underway.

Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said, “Mahatma Gandhi had mentioned the importance of civic bodies in the Indian polity. The civic bodies help the government schemes to reach out to the people. People should compulsorily vote.”

He further said, “A couple of days, AIADMK MLA SO Velumani staged a protest, demanding the deployment of Paramilitary forces in the city. This is nothing other than just a drama.”

The CM also said, “While casting their votes, people are complaining against certain initiatives and we assure action will be taken according to its merit.”

He also said that the DMK alliance would win all the 21 corporation elections.