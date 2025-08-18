DMK MP Tiruchi Siva like to be Opposition’s VP candidate

The vice presidential election will be held on September 9.

Published: 18th August 2025 5:06 pm IST
DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva is most likely to be the Opposition’s vice-presidential candidate, NDTV has reported.

Siva’s candidature against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) çandidate, CP Radhakrishnan, another senior leader, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, could aid the Opposition in navigating regional political dynamics.

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Maharashtra Governor.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former vice-president, made news after a decision to resign from the post citing health issues. However, political murmurs indicate differences between the Jatt leader and the saffron party, leading to his early exit.

