DMK MP urges govt to stop 10-minute online medicine delivery

Highlighting issues regarding the 10-minute online delivery of medicines, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi N V N Somu on Wednesday, December 4, urged the Central government to halt it stating the model could lead to delivering expired medicines thus endangering customers’ lives.

Kanimozhi, who is a practising doctor, was speaking at the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour. She said the All India Organisations of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) have raised serious concerns over companies like Swiggy, PharmEasy providing the 10-minute delivery service for violating Indian drug regulations.

“This is a dangerous model. It might bypass essential regulatory checks necessary for patient safety. The distribution and supply of medicines in India have strict protocols such as prescription verification and patient identification,” she said.

“In this case, there is apprehension that safety measures could be compromised under the 10-minute delivery timeline,” Kanimozhi said.

The DMK MP appealed to the Union government to take immediate action and not endanger patients’ lives