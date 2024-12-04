FSSAI mandates food safety training for delivery executives

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Tuesday, December 3, released a new advisory directing e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to provide mandatory food safety training to food delivery executives.

This advisory mandates every food delivery platform to train every delivery executive in food safety and hygiene practices, covering safe handling of transportation of food items.

The advisory also directs that food and non-food items must be delivered separately, to ensure cross-contamination.

Regarding the packaging of the food items delivered through online platforms, the notice directs that all labels must be done according to FSS labelling and display regulations of 2020.

The notice mandates any product claims must be fully aligned with the information provided on the product’s physical label. Another key directive from FSSAI is that every food product delivered online must have a 30 percent shelf life remaining at the time of delivery, or should be delivered at least 45 days before expiry.

The advisory also reminds the food business operators to compulsorily display their FSSAI registration on the respective online platform.