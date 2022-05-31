DMK praising Venkaiah triggers speculations of its support in Presidential polls

Chennai: Praises showered by DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s speech while unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late M. Karunanidhi has triggered speculation whether the party would support Naidu if he contests the Presidential polls.

The presidential elections are scheduled to be held in July 2022 and there are speculations of the NDA fielding the incumbent Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu for the post.

The DMK mouthpiece, ‘Murasoli’ in its editorial on Sunday has praised Venkaiah Naidu lavishly and reminiscenced the relation between Naidu and DMK for the past 25 years. It has also mentioned the stand taken by Venkaiah Naidu when Karunanidhi was arrested in 2001 by the AIADMK government of Jayalalithaa.

Also Read Presidential election 2022: No less than a challenge to BJP

The Murasoli editorial also said that the Vice-President had spoken in detail on the ideas sown by the DMK and their leader Karunanidhi on Tamil soil for a long time.

The speech by Naidu that the overall growth of the country is only through the growth of the states and that the central and state governments must work together.

Venkaiah Naidu attending the unveiling of the statue of Karunanidhi was in itself criticised by several right-wing groups but the Vice-President was unfazed. The presence of Naidu in the function and the editorial by Murasoli is being seen by political pundits as a sort of possible support to be extended by the DMK to Venkaiah Naidu if contests the Presidential polls.

Senthamarakshan, activist and chief Coordinator, Sradha, a social organisation based out of Chennai while speaking to IANS said: “Venkaiah Naidu has relationships in all political parties and his gesture of unveiling the statue of DMK stalwart has given him a semblance of respect among DMK cadres and local people. There can be support from DMK to him if he is fielded as a Presidential candidate.”

Several local people also found that the gesture of the Vice-President unveiling the statue of late Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi has given Venkaiah leverage among the DMK cadres and workers.

It is, however, to be seen whether NDA will field Naidu for the post and if at all he is, how will the DMK justify its support.