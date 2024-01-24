DMK to seek suggestions from civil society members on election manifesto

Chennai: The DMK Election Manifesto Committee headed by party Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Thoothukudi constituency Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will meet various civil society members to finalise their elections manifesto.

The committee members will travel across the state from February 5 to February 23 to get the suggestions from members of civil society, NGOs, social activists, professionals and all strata of society.

DMK has formed three committees with senior party leaders as members to decentralise the preparations for upcoming election polls.

The three teams have been given different responsibilities with one team to coordinate and oversee the entire election operations. The second team will be in charge of seat sharing and coordination with allies while the third team will prepare the election manifesto.

The election manifesto committee headed by Kanimozhi has T.K.S. Elangovan, A.K.S. Vijayan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, T.R.B. Raaja, Govi Chezhian, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan and Chennai Mayor R. Priya as members.

The DMK team which will oversee the entire election process includes ministers K. N. Nehru, R. S. Bharathi, E. V. Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister for Water works, S. Duraimurugan has announced another team to hold seat-sharing talks with alliance partners.

This team will be headed by T.R. Baalu while senior leaders, K. N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudy, A. Raja, M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Tiruchi N. Siva will be members of this team.

DMK won 38 out of 39 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The DMK is trying to win all the seats again.