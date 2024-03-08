US lab finds cancer-causing chemicals in acne products

A petition has been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration.

8th March 2024
US laboratory Valisure has reported discovering high levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in products from Estee Lauder’s Clinique, Target’s Up & Up, and Clearasil by Reckitt Benckiser.

A petition has been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration, urging the recall of these acne products, an investigation, and a revision of industry guidance.

Valisure also identified benzene in Proactiv, PanOxyl, Walgreens’ acne soap bar, and Walmart’s Equate Beauty acne cream.

Reckitt stated that all Clearasil products are safe when used and stored as directed on the labels. Estee Lauder defended Clinique, asserting the use of benzoyl peroxide, deemed safe for intended use.

