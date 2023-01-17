Do consumers have to pay delivery charges on LPG cylinders in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Hindustan Petroleum Limited has clarified that consumers do not need to pay additional charges for the delivery of an LPG cylinder to their homes as it is already added to the retail selling price (RSP).

The response came based on an RTI filed by Hyderabad-based activist Robin Zaccheus for information on whether the consumers of IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) need to pay delivery charges to the delivery executives in Telangana.

Zaccheus also requested to know the delivery charges for domestic and commercial LPG gas, if any.

In response, Hindustan Petroleum Limited said that the distributor is responsible for the free delivery of cylinders within its trading area, as specified in the dealer agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The request was transferred to them from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on December 29, seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Based on the information requested, the company said that the “retail selling price” printed in the cash memo is inclusive of home delivery charges in Telangana for both domestic and commercial cylinders. “Customers need to make payment only as per the amount mentioned in the refill cash memo; there are no separate home delivery charges.”

He also questioned whether delivery executives are even authorized to collect charges or whether they get paid based on salaries or delivery charges. However, the company said the requested information is beyond the purview of Section 2(f) of the Right to Information Act of 2005.

The customer further asked for consumer grievance reports and year-wise data from 2018 to 2022. The company replied, “The query is not specific and clear”.

“You may appeal to our Executive Director, LPG (S&M), if you are not satisfied with the reply, at the Shoorji Vallbadas Marg, within 30 days from receipt of this letter,” read the response further.