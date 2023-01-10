Do not try to dictate it to the CJI: Chief Justice Chandrachud on plea for urgent hearing

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 10th January 2023 10:58 pm IST
Do not try to dictate it to the CJI: Chief Justice Chandrachud on plea for urgent hearing
Justice Chandrachud who is set to become the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday took exception to submissions by senior advocate Vikas Singh insisting on listing of a case.

“As a CJI, whatever I lay down is the practice. Do not try to dictate it to the CJI,” he told Singh, who is also President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Also Read
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC says it’s bound by maryada of jurisdiction, Centre can’t reopen settlement after 30 yrs

Singh had sought listing of a matter connected with the allotment of chambers to lawyers. Initially, the CJI said that he will try to list the matter. But, as Singh pointed out that the practice of the Supreme Court was to finish the board, he said: “We will list it, we have a very heavy board.”

However, Singh asked the court to list the matter on any day of this week. At this juncture, the Chief Justice expressed his discontent.

The Chief Justice, in November last year, had said that there was an enormous burden of workload on judges and there was also enormous stress in listing of the cases.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button