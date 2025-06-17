‘Do officials turn blind eye?’ Telangana HC raps GHMC over illegal constructions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, June 17, criticised Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials for their failure to curb illegal constructions across the city, despite having area-wise officers tasked with monitoring and enforcement.

“What do these officials do until the entire building is completed? Do they simply turn a blind eye during construction?” the judge questioned, as reported by TOI, during the hearing of a petition challenging a demolition notice issued to a resident of Guttala Begumpet near Madhapur.

Criticising the GHMC’s response mechanism, Justice Vijaysen Reddy remarked that officials only issue “speaking orders” after being directed by the court, by which time the illegal construction is usually complete. He added that what follows is nothing but “drama” in the name of demolition.

The judge also pointed out the irony in GHMC’s functioning, noting that while authorities claim ignorance during the construction phase, they are quick to identify and tax the same buildings once completed.

The petition was filed by Kamsali Raghuveera Achari, who contested the legality of the demolition notice, arguing that it was issued in contravention of the GHMC Act. He urged the court to quash the notice and sought protection from any coercive action.

The matter was adjourned for further hearing next month.