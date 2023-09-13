Do you know Jawan was shot in Hyderabad too? Know where

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is creating quite a stir at the box office. Just a week since its release, the movie is already set to enter Rs 600 crore mark at the global box office. Fans can’t stop raving about King Khan’s roles and other standout scenes in the movie.

The excitement remains sky-high even though it’s been a week since the film’s release. However, did you know that ‘Jawan’ also had some of its scenes shot in Hyderabad? Yes, that’s right.

Jawan Shooting Location in Hyderabad

According to insiders, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and director Atlee filmed certain portions of the movie at the very popular Ramoji Film City here. The duo was spotted for the same in Hyderabad in June last year. Check out the pictures below.

More About Ramoji Film City

Ramoji Film City is a fantastic place for people who love Bollywood and movies. It was founded by Ramoji Rao in 1991 and has been a popular destination for both locals in Hyderabad and tourists from all over the world. Sprawling over an area stretch of around 2,500 acres, it’s even in the Guinness Book of World Records as the World’s Largest Film Studio Complex.

This amazing place can host up to 20 different film crews at the same time. It has lots of different settings for movies, like Japanese Gardens, London Street, and even a Hollywood Sign. There are also buildings that look like hospitals, labs, and many other types of places you might see in movies.

Speaking about Jawan, apart from Hyderabad, the other locations of the movie include — Mumbai, Rajasthan, Chennai and Aurangabad. Jawan was released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in multiple languages.