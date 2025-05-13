Hyderabad: The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant officially commenced on Saturday evening, May 11, with a glittering inaugural ceremony at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, marking a proud moment for the state as it plays host to one of the most celebrated global beauty events.

As part of the ongoing festivities, all 109 contestants from around the world are set to participate in a special Heritage Walk at the historic Charminar today, May 13. With many more cultural and charitable events lined up in the days to come, Hyderabad is gearing up for an exciting fortnight leading up to the grand finale.

The much-awaited final event will take place on May 31, 2025, at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. This marks the third time India is hosting the Miss World pageant, following previous editions in 1996 and 2024.

Amid the glitz and glamour of this year’s pageant, not many may be aware that one of the former Miss World titleholders hails from this very city. Yes, you read that right!

Diana Hayden, Miss World winner from Hyderabad

We’re talking about Diana Hayden, the winner of Miss World 1997. Born and raised in Hyderabad, Hayden is the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss World, following Reita Faria (1966) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994).

Diana’s story is one of resilience and determination. Raised in an Anglo-Indian Christian family in Secunderabad, she started working at the age of 13 following her parents’ separation. She did her schooling from St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad. From her early career in event management and PR to modelling and eventually pageantry, her journey is truly inspiring.

She entered the Femina Miss India contest in 1997, finishing second and earning the title of Miss India World. At the Miss World 1997 pageant in Seychelles, Hayden not only won the crown but also made history by clinching three sub-titles — Miss Photogenic, Spectacular Swimwear, and Miss World Asia and Oceania, a record unbeaten to this day.

Image Source: Facebook

Beyond pageants, she has also appeared in films like Tehzeeb, All Alone, and Lorie: The Loving Doll, and was a celebrity contestant on Bigg Boss in 2008.

Now, all eyes are on Nandini Gupta, the beauty from Kota, Rajasthan, who was crowned Miss India 2023. She is representing India at Miss World 2025 and hopes are high for her to bring home the crown once again.