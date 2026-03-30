Do you know Ram Charan dubbed for Salman Khan in Telugu

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has changed a lot in recent years. Pan India films have broken language barriers, and stars from regional industries are gaining national fame. Actors from Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema are now widely recognized across the country. At the same time, Bollywood stars are also stepping into regional markets, creating exciting collaborations that fans love to watch.

Amid this growing trend, here is an interesting question. Did you know that a Tollywood superstar once gave his voice to a Bollywood megastar in a Telugu film version?

Ram Charan’s Surprising Voice Over for Salman Khan

Yes, it is true. Ram Charan lent his voice to Salman Khan for the Telugu version of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was released as Prema Leela.

This was not a usual dubbing choice. Normally, voice artists handle dubbing work. But having a star like Ram Charan dub for another superstar made this collaboration very special. Fans were excited and curious to see how his voice would match Salman Khan’s screen presence.

The Reason Behind Salman Khan’s Request

Interestingly, Salman Khan personally reached out to Ram Charan and requested him to dub for the Telugu version. Charan agreed, showing the strong bond between their families, especially with his father, Chiranjeevi.

There was also a nostalgic reason behind this decision. Years ago, Salman’s Maine Pyar Kiya was dubbed into Telugu as Prema Pavuralu and became a huge success. Similarly, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! also performed well in Telugu. Since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a family entertainer from the same banner, Salman wanted to recreate that connection with Telugu audiences.

This was not just a one-time collaboration. Over the years, the bond between Ram Charan and Salman Khan became stronger.

Salman Khan appeared in Godfather alongside Chiranjeevi, impressing Telugu audiences. Meanwhile, Ram Charan made a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. These moments show how their friendship has turned into meaningful on-screen collaborations.