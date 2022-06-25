Do you know SRK rejected DDLJ not once or twice but...

Mumbai: After giving incredible hits after hits, one of the biggest names of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has clocked in 30 years in the Hindi film industry, today.

In his illustrious career, Shah Rukh Khan has worked under the banner of Yash Raj Films on many occasions and together they carved out several blockbuster films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zara, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among many more.

However, it can’t be denied that the most legendary collaboration of SRK and Yash Raj Films is 1995’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film converted SRK from an anti-hero to the ‘King of Romance’. However, did you know the superstar initially did not want to do DDLJ and was skeptical about it?

Why did SRK reject DDLJ?

According to multiple reports, SRK had refused to play Raj’s role in DDLJ, moreover, he had turned down the offer four times.

In the Making of DDLJ documentary, SRK said, “I never wanted to do a romantic role. Because by the time I joined films I was 26. Normally romantic films meant that you started off from college and then you work your way up into romance and then run away with a girl, or committed suicide with a girl. I thought I was too old to be a romantic hero.”

SRK further revealed the reason why he turned down DDLJ, as he was ruling the industry with his negative roles in films like ‘Darr’ and ‘Baazigar’. Also according to him negative roles were the reason behind his growth and success in Bollywood.

Furthermore, in her book, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: A Modern Classic, film journalist Anupama Chopra revealed how Shah Rukh came to be a part of the film. “Shah Rukh thought that romances were ‘pansy’, effete. He wasn’t interested in singing songs in pretty locations and then eloping with the girl, as was the Bollywood norm. Besides, the other two Khan heroes – Aamir and Salman – were playing the lover boy roles with great success, and Shah Rukh was happy to be regarded as a hatke (different) actor,” she had written.

How did Shah Rukh Khan star in DDLJ?

Apparently, director Aditya Chopra met Shah Rukh several times over three weeks to convince him to star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. At one point, the filmmaker gave up hope and began considering other actors including Saif Ali Khan for the role of Raj.

However, one day, Yash Chopra personally visited SRK and gave him million-dollar advice which changed his career entirely. He had said, “You must take up romantic roles on the big screens if you want to survive in the industry.” After which SRK accepted the offer.

The movie was released in 1995 and went on to become the longest-running film in theatres. The rest is history!