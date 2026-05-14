Do you know the richest Kapoor? Not Ranbir or Kareena

Hyderabad: For decades, the Kapoor family has been called the first family of Bollywood. From legendary stars like Prithviraj Kapoorand Raj Kapoor to heartthrobs like Rishi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor clan has ruled Indian cinema for nearly 100 years.

The family delivered blockbuster films, iconic performances and some of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. Over the years, many fans believed the richest Kapoor would either be Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor.

But the biggest surprise comes from the family’s newest generation.

Do you know who the richest Kapoor in Bollywood is today?

It is not Kareena. Not Karisma. Not even Ranbir Kapoor.

The richest member of the Kapoor family is actually Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt Is The Richest Kapoor In Bollywood

According to reports by Hindustan Times and GQ India, Alia Bhatt has an estimated net worth of around Rs. 550 crore, making her the wealthiest Kapoor family member in Bollywood.

Alia became part of the Kapoor family after marrying Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha later that year.

Reports say Kareena Kapoor Khan has a net worth of around Rs. 500 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor’s wealth is estimated at nearly Rs. 345 crore.

How Alia Bhatt Built Her Massive Wealth

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in India today. She reportedly charges around Rs. 15 crore per film and earns huge amounts through brand endorsements and advertisements.

But acting is only one part of her success story.

In 2020, Alia launched her own production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The banner produced films like Darlings and Jigra.

She also founded Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable kidswear and clothing brand that became highly successful in the market. Reports claimed that Reliance Retail acquired a majority stake in the company, boosting its brand value massively.

Apart from this, Alia has invested in businesses like Nykaa, StyleCracker, Phool.co and SuperBottoms.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

On the film front, Alia was last seen in Jigra. She is now working on Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actress also shares screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol in Alpha.