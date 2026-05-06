Do you know this minister once planned a Tollywood entry?

Hyderabad: Long before becoming an important political leader in Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh was reportedly close to entering Tollywood as a hero. An old magazine cover and recent social media posts have now brought this interesting story back into discussion, surprising many people online.

Did Nara Lokesh Almost Become A Hero?

Many film stars in India entered politics and became successful leaders. But sometimes, people from political families also show interest in cinema. One such name now creating buzz is Nara Lokesh, son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

According to old reports, Lokesh was once planned to be launched as a hero in Telugu cinema during the early 2000s.

An old “Santhosham” magazine cover is going viral on social media. The cover mentioned Lokesh’s possible film debut, and it quickly became viral online.

Nara lokesh – teja movie 2002 pic.twitter.com/4mCl49HsoS — 000009 (@ui000009) May 5, 2026

At that time, director Teja was giving successful youthful movies in Tollywood. After the big success of Jayam starring Nithiin, there were reports that Teja wanted to introduce Lokesh with a romantic love story.

However, the movie project never started and was later dropped. Many people on social media were surprised to know that Lokesh was once expected to become a Tollywood hero.

Why Did The Movie Not Happen?

There is no official reason about why the film was stopped. But many believe that the family wanted Lokesh to focus on politics instead of films.

Today, Nara Lokesh is an active politician and serves as Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Human Resources Development, and Real Time Governance.