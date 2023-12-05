Docs want new Telangana health minister to be from their fraternity

Hyderabad: As many as 15 doctors were elected as MLAs during the recently concluded Telangana state elections of 2023 and doctors are now advocating for the appointment of a doctor to the post of Health Minister.

A letter released by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), has requested the health minister to be chosen from the 15 doctor MLAs elected from various constituencies.

Names including Dr Vamshi Krishna from Achampet, Dr Ramchander Naik from Dornakal, Dr Murali Naik from Mahbubabad, Dr Satyanarayana from Manakonduru, Dr Mainampally Rohith from Medak, Dr Parnika Reddy from Narayanpet, and Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy from Narayankhed are among the 15 elected doctors.

The letter states, “Doctors have a detailed grasp of the healthcare system. Due to years of training and practical experience, they have a clear insight into the complexities of patient care, hospital management, and the intricate dynamics of the medical profession. Their expertise helps to craft policies that prioritise patient well-being and improve healthcare efficiency thereby promoting a healthy state.”