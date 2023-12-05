Docs want new Telangana health minister to be from their fraternity

A letter released by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), has requested the health minister to be chosen from the 15 doctor MLAs elected from various constituencies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th December 2023 10:46 pm IST
Doctors Advocate for A Doctor to be Health Minister

Hyderabad: As many as 15 doctors were elected as MLAs during the recently concluded Telangana state elections of 2023 and doctors are now advocating for the appointment of a doctor to the post of Health Minister.

A letter released by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), has requested the health minister to be chosen from the 15 doctor MLAs elected from various constituencies.

Names including Dr Vamshi Krishna from Achampet, Dr Ramchander Naik from Dornakal, Dr Murali Naik from Mahbubabad, Dr Satyanarayana from Manakonduru, Dr Mainampally Rohith from Medak, Dr Parnika Reddy from Narayanpet, and Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy from Narayankhed are among the 15 elected doctors.

MS Education Academy

The letter states, “Doctors have a detailed grasp of the healthcare system. Due to years of training and practical experience, they have a clear insight into the complexities of patient care, hospital management, and the intricate dynamics of the medical profession. Their expertise helps to craft policies that prioritise patient well-being and improve healthcare efficiency thereby promoting a healthy state.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th December 2023 10:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button