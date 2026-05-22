Doctor assaulted at Bidar’s BRIMS Hospital over medico-legal case row; five arrested

Bidar: A violent incident at the government-run BRIMS Hospital in Bidar has triggered outrage among the medical fraternity after a postgraduate doctor was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths over a dispute related to a medico-legal case (MLC). Police have arrested five accused in connection with the attack.

The injured doctor has been identified as Dr. Tukaram, a postgraduate resident in the Orthopedics Department. He is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the assault.

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According to police and hospital sources, the incident took place late Tuesday night when a group of youths arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for minor injuries reportedly suffered after falling from a motorcycle. During the treatment process, the youths allegedly insisted that hospital authorities should not register the matter as a medico-legal case.

A violent incident at the government-run BRIMS Hospital in Bidar has triggered outrage among the medical fraternity after a postgraduate doctor was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths over a dispute related to a medico-legal case (MLC). Police have arrested five accused in… pic.twitter.com/oD3LbbIrqk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 22, 2026

However, confusion reportedly arose after some hospital staff informed the youths that an MLC had already been initiated. This allegedly led to a heated argument inside the emergency ward. Sources said the youths became aggressive and began confronting the medical staff over the issue.

Despite Dr. Tukaram reportedly clarifying that no medico-legal case had been registered at that stage, the accused allegedly refused to calm down. In the middle of the altercation, they are said to have physically assaulted the doctor inside the hospital premises.

Hospital staff and security personnel intervened and managed to control the situation before shifting the injured doctor for immediate medical attention. The attack created panic among doctors, nurses, and patients present in the emergency section at the time of the incident.

Police were later informed, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Based on CCTV footage and witness statements, five youths were taken into custody. Police sources said stringent legal action is being initiated against the accused, including charges related to attempt to murder.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from doctors’ associations and healthcare workers across Karnataka. The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) strongly denounced the assault and demanded enhanced security measures in government hospitals.

In a statement, the association said the injured doctor suffered a maxillary fracture and had to be admitted to the surgical ICU. “Violence against doctors while they are on duty is unacceptable and deeply concerning. Healthcare professionals should not have to work under fear and intimidation,” the association stated.

KARD further said it had held discussions with senior district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, seeking strict action against the accused and stronger protection for medical staff working in public hospitals.

Doctors at BRIMS Hospital also expressed concern over increasing incidents of violence against healthcare workers, stating that such attacks adversely affect hospital functioning and create fear among young medical professionals. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.