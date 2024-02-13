Doctor ends life in Karnataka; suicide note mentions Cong leader’s name

Deceased was identified as Dr. Shahshidhar Hatti, a resident of Hirehal village in Rona taluk of the district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 11:48 am IST
Andhra announces Rs 25L ex-gratia for doctors falling prey to Covid
(Representational image)

Gadag (Karnataka): A doctor committed suicide in Gadag district of Karnataka leaving a note that allegedly blamed a local Congress leader, said officials on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Rona police, who have taken up the investigation, suspect that both the accused and the victim were involved in illegal sand mining and transportation.

The deceased was identified as Dr. Shahshidhar Hatti, a resident of Hirehal village in Rona taluk of the district. Hatti, also a Congress worker, was found hanging at his residence on Monday night.

MS Education Academy

He had left a suicide note in which he mentioned the name of local Congress leader, Sharana Gouda Patil, and held him responsible for his death.

Also Read
Gehlot-Pilot factionalism forcing Congress to offer Raj RS seat to Sonia Gandhi?

In the death note, the victim stated that, despite submitting all statistics and accounts every day, Patil was pressuring him to pay him more money. The victim also mentioned that, in this context, he had taken the decision to end his life.

The victim further stated in the note that the accused “Sharana Gouda is highly influential”, and should be given stringent punishment through the Minister for Law and the district in-charge Minister H.K. Patil.

The police are looking into the accounts and payments as mentioned in the death note by the victim. Sources said that the sand mafia is highly active in the region.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 11:48 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button