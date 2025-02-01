Doctor killed, another injured in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A doctor was killed while another was injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Narsingi early on Saturday, February 1.

The deceased person was identified as Dr Jashwanth, a resident of Bachupally and the injured was identified as Dr Bhumika from LB Nagar. Both of them worked at the Kamineni Hospital situated in LB Nagar.

The doctors were reportedly returning to Hyderabad after attending a function in Janwada. On reaching Khanapur, Jashwanth, who was driving lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck.

He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Bhumika was grievously injured and rushed to a hospital where she is critical.

Speaking to Siasat.com Narsingi police said, “It is a case of accident where the driver lost control and rammed into the truck. A case has been registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanahita (BNS).”

