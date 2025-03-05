Doctor murdered by wife, son in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: In a shocking crime that took place in Bandlaguda, a doctor was allegedly murdered by his wife and son.

The victim who is identified as Dr. Masiuddin was a resident of Crystal Colony, Bandlaguda. He used to live with his wife, Shabana, and son, Sameer.

Murder in Bandlaguda

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bandlaguda SHO said that the crime took place on Tuesday evening.

The crime occurred following an argument that erupted between the family members. The argument soon escalated into a tragic incident.

To commit the crime, Shabana and Sameer allegedly restrained Dr. Masiuddin by tying his hands and legs before slitting his throat.

Police investigation

Upon receiving information about the murder, Bandlaguda police rushed to the scene and began their investigation.

Also Read Uppal Stadium prepares for IPL matches

Authorities are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Currently, the accused are absconding.