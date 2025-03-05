Uppal Stadium prepares for IPL matches

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which is also known as Uppal Stadium, is gearing up for the matches to be played at the venue.

The tournament is going to begin on March 22. However, at the stadium, the first match will be played on March 23.

The first match of Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals is scheduled for March 23.

HCA officials inspect Uppal Stadium ahead of IPL matches

Ahead of the upcoming tournament, officials of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) inspected the stadium.

On Tuesday, HCA Apex Council members convened a meeting with SRH management at the venue. They assessed the arrangements at the stadium.

During the meeting, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao stressed on the importance of event management to enhance the fan experience during IPL matches at Uppal Stadium.

Stadium upgrades, fan experience enhancements

During the inspection, HCA officials, including vice president Daljit Singh, joint secretary Basava Raju, treasurer CJ Srinivas, and councillor Sunil Kumar reviewed the progress of infrastructure improvements.

In order to enhance the experiences of players too, special attention was given to upgrading the dressing rooms and corporate boxes.

With Hyderabad set to host IPL matches, fans can expect a well-organized and enjoyable cricketing season at Uppal Stadium.