Marriage in Ramzan – Is nikah allowed during the holy month?

Hyderabad: Many people are unclear about whether performing nikah (marriage) during the month of Ramzan is permissible in Islam.

Several individuals also mistakenly believe that Islam prohibits marriage during the holy month. However, this is merely a myth.

Confusion surrounding marriage in Ramzan

Although many people believe that it is inappropriate to conduct marriages during Ramzan, they are unsure whether it is actually forbidden in Islam to perform nikah in the holy month.

Islam, which regards marriage as an auspicious occasion in everyone’s life, does not forbid anyone from performing nikah during Ramzan.

However, it is obligatory for the newlywed couple to refrain from all activities that could violate the sanctity of the holy month.

Since there is often a risk of the newlywed couple engaging in activities that are not permitted during fasting, several religious scholars suggest postponing the marriage if possible. However, Islam does not prohibit marriage during Ramzan.

During Ramzan, families seek life partners for sons, daughters

Although families typically avoid conducting marriages for their sons and daughters during Ramzan, they actively search for suitable life partners for their children so that marriage can take place immediately after the holy month.

Because marriage holds significance in Islam, families prioritize finding the right life partner for their daughters and sons during Ramzan. Many successful matrimonial alliances have been finalized through online portals.

