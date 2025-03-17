Doctor secures another Guinness World Record for breast cancer awareness

Hyderabad: Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, in partnership with Brahma Kumaris, have set a Guinness World Record for the highest views of a Breast Cancer Awareness lesson on YouTube in 24 hours.

The awareness session, led by renowned surgeon Dr. P. Raghu Ram, garnered 6,218 views worldwide, reaching thousands and strengthening the fight against breast cancer.

Rishi Nath, Asia Pacific Adjudicator for Guinness World Records, presented the award at KIMS Hospitals on Saturday, praising Dr. Raghu Ram for his clear and impactful 40-minute presentation.

This latest achievement follows Dr. Raghu Ram’s first Guinness World Record for conducting the largest in-person Breast Cancer Awareness lesson, which educated 5,020 people. Together, these efforts have empowered over 11,000 people within 24 hours, setting a major milestone in breast cancer education.

Leaders commend the initiative

Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, congratulated Dr. Raghu Ram for his commitment to early detection awareness. He highlighted Dr. Raghu Ram’s work across 4,000 villages in Telugu states, which has helped save many lives.

Dr. Raghu Ram dedicated the achievement to his late mother, Dr. Ushalakshmi, a breast cancer survivor who inspired his advocacy efforts. He stressed that early detection is key and hoped this record-breaking campaign would empower more women across India.

Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman of KIMS Group of Hospitals, emphasized the need for regular mammograms for women over 40, underscoring the importance of breast health for overall family well-being.

K. Padmanabhaiah, Chairman of ASCI, also paid tribute to Dr. Raghu Ram, acknowledging his 18 years of relentless efforts to improve breast cancer care in India.