Doctor’s alleged negligence during sterilisation surgery claims woman’s life

Chikkaballapur: Allegations of medical negligence have surfaced at a government hospital in Chintamani taluk after a 24-year-old woman reportedly died following complications arising from a sterilisation surgery. The incident triggered protests by family members and relatives, who staged a demonstration in front of the hospital with the woman’s body, demanding strict action against the doctors concerned.

The deceased has been identified as Narmada G.N., a resident of Batlahalli village. She is survived by her husband and two young sons. According to family members, Narmada had undergone a family planning sterilisation procedure at the Chintamani Taluk Government Hospital. However, during the surgery, doctors allegedly damaged her small intestine, leading to severe infection and subsequent deterioration in her health.

Relatives alleged that the complication was concealed initially and proper treatment was not provided in time. They claimed the woman’s condition worsened due to negligence by the medical staff, ultimately resulting in her death.

The family has lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police seeking legal action against gynaecologist Dr. Vani Reddy and senior doctor Dr. Narayanaswamy. Protesters demanded suspension of the doctors and a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Responding to the allegations, Dr. Vani Reddy stated that the patient’s intestine was found attached internally during surgery and suffered minor damage while being separated. She maintained that immediate treatment was provided with the assistance of senior doctors and that the patient had reportedly recovered and returned home three days ago.

“We need to ascertain the exact cause of death. We treated her immediately after noticing the damage,” the doctor reportedly said.Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the hospital premises as relatives and villagers continued to demand justice for the deceased woman and accountability from the health department.