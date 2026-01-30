Doctors body urges Telangana govt to clear stipend arrears of 2022 PG batch

Hyderabad: The Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) strongly appeals to the Government of Telangana to urgently clear the pending stipend arrears of the 2022 Post-Graduate (PG) batch serving as Senior Residents (SRs).

“Despite their dedicated service over the past two months, these residents remain unpaid due to unresolved arrears reflected in the PG portal. Their names are listed on the PG portal, but without clearing these arrears, their names will not be transferred to the SR stipend portal, preventing them from receiving their rightful stipends,” the doctors’ body said.

The body said that the delay is causing severe financial hardship and hampering their ability to perform their duties effectively.

“The ongoing delay in clearing arrears and updating the SR stipend portal is unacceptable and needs immediate action,” they added.

Release all pending arrers immediately: TSRDA to govt

TSRDA demands that the government release all pending stipend arrears immediately and initiate the process for disbursing stipends to the 2022 PG batch of SRs without further delay.

“The association also calls upon the government to ensure timely and regular payment of stipends in the future,” they further said.

If these issues are not addressed promptly, TSRDA, along with the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Union (TJUDA), will be compelled to escalate the matter to higher authorities for urgent intervention, TSRDA warned.

The association requested the government to prioritise this issue and support healthcare professionals, enabling them to serve without financial concerns.