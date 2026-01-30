Doctors body urges Telangana govt to clear stipend arrears of 2022 PG batch

Delay in disbursing stipends to the 2022 PG batch of Senior Residents prompts TSRDA to warn of escalation to higher authorities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 4:11 pm IST
Representational image used to depict doctors
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) strongly appeals to the Government of Telangana to urgently clear the pending stipend arrears of the 2022 Post-Graduate (PG) batch serving as Senior Residents (SRs).

“Despite their dedicated service over the past two months, these residents remain unpaid due to unresolved arrears reflected in the PG portal. Their names are listed on the PG portal, but without clearing these arrears, their names will not be transferred to the SR stipend portal, preventing them from receiving their rightful stipends,” the doctors’ body said.

The body said that the delay is causing severe financial hardship and hampering their ability to perform their duties effectively.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“The ongoing delay in clearing arrears and updating the SR stipend portal is unacceptable and needs immediate action,” they added.

Release all pending arrers immediately: TSRDA to govt

TSRDA demands that the government release all pending stipend arrears immediately and initiate the process for disbursing stipends to the 2022 PG batch of SRs without further delay.

“The association also calls upon the government to ensure timely and regular payment of stipends in the future,” they further said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

If these issues are not addressed promptly, TSRDA, along with the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Union (TJUDA), will be compelled to escalate the matter to higher authorities for urgent intervention, TSRDA warned.

The association requested the government to prioritise this issue and support healthcare professionals, enabling them to serve without financial concerns.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 4:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button