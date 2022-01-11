Doctors in Gandhi, Osmania hospitals test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Amid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, of COVID-19, approximately 60 doctors in Osmania General Hospital and seven doctors in Gandhi Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, in the past few days.

“In a span of a few days, around 27-35 house surgeons, nine postgraduate, 20 undergraduate, and two assistant doctors, have tested positive for COVID-19,” an official of Osmania Hospital told Siasat.com.

He also said that the doctors are now in a stable condition, and have placed themselves under self-isolation at home for a week.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raja Rao clarified that only seven doctors have tested positive in the last two days, putting to rest rumors that suggested higher numbers. “The doctors have isolated themselves at their homes and have taken all the precautions needed.”

“We haven’t tested the other doctors including those who came in contact with the ones who tested positive. Only those symptomatic have been recommended to take a test for the virus,” he added.

In the past two waves, Gandhi Hospital exclusively treated serious COVID-19 patients and it is expected that the number of patients shall increase in the coming days, especially of those infected with the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Hyderabad are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases among children. A pediatrician at the state government-run Niloufer hospital for women and children earlier told Siasat.com that admissions and out-patient cases have increased in significant numbers in the last 10 days, and the surge of children with colds, coughs, fevers, and respiratory issues in this many numbers is unusual. “It’s difficult to tell the exact number but the situation is alarming,” she stated.

Telangana recorded a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, for the second day, after a marginal dip on Saturday, with 1920 new infections being reported on Monday, taking the tally to 6,97,775, while the death toll rose to 4045 with two cases of fatalities, the official health bulletin stated.