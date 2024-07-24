Doctors remove bottle gourd from farmer’s rectum in Madhya Pradesh

An X-ray revealed the presence of a foreign object inside a sixty-year-old patient’s body, which turned out to be a bottle gourd.

On a Saturday evening, a 60-year-old farmer was admitted to a district hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, complaining of severe stomach pain. His family, concerned about his condition, sought immediate medical attention.

The medical team, consisting of Dr Manoj Chaudhary, Dr Nandkishore Jatav, Dr Ashish Shukla, and Dr Sanjay Maurya, decided to perform an operation after the initial examination.

The surgery lasted approximately two hours. The medical team carefully planned and executed the procedure to safely remove the bottle gourd. The operation was deemed complex due to the size of the object and its unusual location.

The surgery to remove the object was successful, and the patient is now safe. However, the reason for the bottle gourd’s presence in the man’s rectum is still unknown.

According to a report by the TOI, the doctors suggested that it might be linked to a testicular issue, a mental health condition, or possibly an accident.

An investigation is currently being conducted to clarify the situation. The patient has not disclosed any details about how the object became stuck in his body.