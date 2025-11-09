‘Does he know our work in Hyderabad?’ Owaisi hits back at Afzal Ansari

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Afzal Ansari, who challenged him to contest from a Muslim minority region during the Bihar elections campaign, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, November 9, said his party works with an “inclusive approach.”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief came down heavily on Ansari, questioning his ignorance. “What do they know about how we work in Hyderabad? They assume we do not work for Hindus,” he said.

“He (Ansari) has never seen my office, where I sit five days a week with open doors. Fifty percent of the people who come are our Hindu brothers and sisters, mostly Dalits,” Owaisi told in an interview with IANS.

Afsal Ansari, brother of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had remarked that Owaisi should prove his political prowess by contesting in regions where the Muslim population is a minority. “Will Owaisi contest from a place where Muslims are in a complete minority? In Ghazipur, there are only nine per cent Muslims. I have been MLA five times and MP three times. Owaisi has as many MLAs across the country as there are in my family,” he had said.

The AIMIM party chief is currently campaigning in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, predominantly inhabited by Muslims. Addressing the public, he spoke about underdevelopment, unemployement, discrimination, and neglect of the region.

He has accused rival parties of labelling Seemanchal residents as “infiltrators” and highlighted the collapse of education and healthcare systems.