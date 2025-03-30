Does Shah Rukh Khan really hold a red passport?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a big actor in India. He is one of the most famous movie stars in the world. People love him in many countries like the USA, UAE, UK, South Korea, and more. Because he travels a lot, many people wonder what kind of passport he uses.

Not All Indian Passports Are the Same

In India, passports come in different colors. Each color has a different meaning. Most people get the blue passport. But some special people get white or red (also called maroon) passports. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan might have a red passport, which is usually for diplomats or VIPs. This helps them travel easily and get special treatment in other countries. But he has never confirmed this.

Shah Rukh Khan (X)

Types of Indian Passports

Blue Passport – For Regular People

Most Indian citizens have this passport. It is used for travel, work, or study in other countries.

White Passport – For Government Workers

This passport is for Indian government officials who go abroad for work. It shows that they are on official duty.

Red or Maroon Passport – For Diplomats and VIPs

This passport is for Indian diplomats, top officers, and important people. It gives faster immigration and visa-free travel in many countries.

Shah Rukh Khan Detained at Airports

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is a very famous actor around the world, he has been stopped at U.S. airports several times. In 2009, he was held for over two hours at Newark Airport because his name matched someone on a U.S. watch list. Again in 2012, he was stopped at a New York airport while he was going to give a speech at Yale University. In 2016, it happened once more at Los Angeles Airport. Each time, the airport staff said it was because of their security rules. Later, U.S. officials said sorry for the trouble he faced.

SRK Has a UAE Golden Visa

Even if Shah Rukh Khan does not have a red passport, he does have a UAE golden visa. This visa allows him to live, work, and travel in the UAE without any problems.