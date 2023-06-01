Doesn’t sound real: Sibal on WFI chief’s ‘will hang myself if charges proved’ remark

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a swipe at Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s remarks that he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him, saying it does not sound real.

The swipe by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, came a day after Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges levelled by female wrestlers, said all wrestlers are like his children and he will not blame them as his blood and sweat have also gone into their success.

“I am once again saying that even if a single allegation is proven against me, I will hang myself,” Singh had said while addressing a programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “Brij Bhushan: ‘Ready to hang myself if single allegation proved’. Suicide? Doesn’t sound real!”

“Sounds familiar: PM on notebandi said wait: for just 50 days, if shortcomings ready to accept any punishment After 50 days nothing happened then, nothing will happen now!” Sibal said.

The wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who were protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding Singh’s arrest, were removed from the site by police on Sunday after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration. They were detained and were released later.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh.

The first FIR pertains to the allegations levelled by a minor and it has been lodged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with the sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The other FIR has been registered over complaints from women wrestlers pertaining to outraging modesty.