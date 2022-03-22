Dog in US abandoned by owners for being ‘gay’

North Carolina: Proving that prejudice ultimately seeps into every facet of a normal life, a dog has been the latest victim of homophobia in the United States.

Five-year-old Fezco was left at the Stanly County Animal Protective by his owners after they found him mounting another male dog. The animal shelter put up the dog’s story on Facebook and asked for local rescue centres to take Fezco into foster care before he finds his “forever” home.

After the story was picked up by various outlets, social media users made their opinions known. One user wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous! These people evidently have never studied animal behaviour. It’s normal. Even female dogs do this to each other.”



Another user said, “There’s nothing wrong with Fezco, he’s sweet and gorgeous and deserves so much better. The owners, tho. WTF is wrong with those people?”