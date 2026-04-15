Dog poop to police case: Neighbourly spat between officers turns ugly

Hyderabad: An unusual but intense tussle, over dog poop, between two top-level government officials in Banjara Hills is being investigated by the police on charges of creating a ruckus, using foul language, and vandalising property.

According to the FIR lodged at Banjara Hills Police Station, the tussle occurred on April 13 at IAS-IPS quarters on Road Number 10. According to the complainant, Nitika Singh, who works as an IRS officer, her neighbour, Suthan SP, an IFS officer, created a disturbance outside her residence..

The issue reportedly began over Singh’s pet dog, which had defecated near the premises. Following this, Suthan allegedly confronted her househelps, shouting at them, slamming his door many times, and entering and leaving the house aggressively.

Furthermore, according to the FIR, Singh alleged that the neighbour broke flower pots in the common area, threw objects at her, and continued to behave in a threatening and disruptive manner. He also allegedly made inappropriate and offensive comments against her.

Also Read Newborn girl found abandoned at railway track in Hyderabad

Based on the complaint received by the police, a case has been filed against Suthan SP for disturbing public peace under Sections 75, 79, 324(4), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officers visited the spot, recorded statements, and have initiated an investigation into the matter.