Doha hosts discussion on Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation

Doha: Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Doha hosted a round-table discussion on the current and future of the war-ravaged country.

The talks were organised in co-operation between the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Qatar Red Crescent Society and its Afghan counterpart, with the participation of special advisors and ambassadors of several countries, Gulf Times reported.

The sessions are intended to support the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan that threatens the lives of millions of families.

Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights said that she discussed issues concerning women’s rights and human rights in Afghanistan.

“Spent several days in Doha discussing women’s & human rights in Afghanistan & the importance of the Muslim world leading on these issues. Qatari women leaders are a great example of Muslim women in public & political roles to advance their country,” Amiri tweeted.

“Will continue to engage the Muslim world to show rich diversity in Islam & women & girls’ place in political, economic & social spaces. Afghanistan needs to utilize the talent of its women & girls to move towards stability & a future Afghans deserve,” she said in another tweet.

Six months after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, it is time for concerned countries to deepen their engagement with the country’s new authorities and take action to prevent an irreversible economic collapse, the top UN official in Kabul told the Security Council on Wednesday.

“Six months of indecision … are eroding vital social and economic coping systems and pushing the population into greater uncertainty,” said Deborah Lyons, who is the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA.

Thanking donors for generous humanitarian contributions since August 2021, when international forces left Afghanistan after a two-decades-long engagement, she said the worst possible outcome was averted thanks to their support.

“As the winter season comes to an end, we have perhaps averted our worst fears of famine and widespread starvation,” she said.