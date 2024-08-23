Dolly Chaiwala travels in private jet, video garners 53M views

Mumbai: In the busy city of Nagpur, Maharashtra, where many chaiwalas serve tea to locals, one man stands out and has become a social media star. Meet Dolly, a chaiwala who is famous not just for his tea but for his unique style and personality.

Dolly isn’t your typical tea seller. His look is unforgettable. He wears flashy sunglasses, funky hairstyles, and a big gold chain around his neck. Dolly also has a Bluetooth earpiece, is always ready for a call while serving tea, and carries himself with a confident, macho attitude. His bold personality is as much a part of his brand as the tea he serves.

The Famous Dolly Ki Tapri

In February this year, Dolly’s life changed dramatically. He got the chance to serve tea to none other than Bill Gates. This amazing moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral, making Dolly famous far beyond Nagpur. At the time, Dolly had only 10,000 followers on Instagram. But after the video spread, his followers grew into the millions. Dolly had become a well-known name.

Lavish Travels and Viral Videos

With his new fame, Dolly didn’t just stay at his tea stall. He started enjoying the luxuries that came with stardom, traveling to beautiful places like the Maldives and Dubai. His trips, shared through photos and videos, went viral, giving fans a peek into his new life.

The latest buzz on the internet is a video Dolly posted. In the video, he’s seen traveling in a private jet, dressed in his usual stylish way. The video surprised many people, not just because of the luxury but because it showed how far Dolly has come—from a simple tea stall in Nagpur to flying in a private jet. The video has been viewed over 54.7 million times and liked by more than 3.2 million people. The comments are filled with people expressing their amazement and support for Dolly’s incredible rise.

Dolly’s tea stall, called “Dolly Ki Tapri,” has become a popular spot in Nagpur. People don’t just come for the chai; they come for the whole experience. His unique way of making and serving tea, along with his vibrant personality, draws crowds every day. Dolly sells at least 500 cups of tea daily, each priced at Rs. 7. This means he earns between Rs. 2500 to Rs. 4000 daily, showing how much people love his tea.