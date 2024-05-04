Domestic consumer receives Rs 1,75,173 power bill for March in Hyderabad

Officials assured that a revised current consumption bill would be issued upon verification by the officials concerned.

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 4th May 2024 9:51 pm IST
An electricity bill from Vasanthapuri colony in Malkajgiri showing Rs 1,75,173 as payable by consumer.

Hyderabad: A consumer residing under the Vasanthpuri colony in Malkajgiri was shocked when he received Rs 1,75,173 as the payable bill for the billing period between March 31, 2024, and April 1, 2024.

The picture of an electricity bill went viral on social media on Saturday.

Though the amount due as of March 31, and April 1 was zero, the total in the bill showed a whopping Rs 1,75,173 payable by the domestic consumer. When contacted, electricity officials told Siasat.com that a revised current consumption bill would be issued upon verification by the officials concerned.

