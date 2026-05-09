Karnataka man attacks wife, six-month-old with acid-like chemical

Bengaluru: A domestic quarrel over a personal matter took a horrifying turn in Karnataka’s Hubballi after a man allegedly attacked five people, including a six-month-old baby, with acid-like chemical substances on Friday, May 8.

The incident occurred in Vajpayee Nagar in the Tarihal locality of the district.

The accused, identified as Suresh Bail Pattar, reportedly assaulted his wife and other family members after an argument related to photographs of his sisters-in-law. Police said the dispute between the couple had been escalating over the issue for several days.

Suresh took photos of his wife’s sisters

According to initial investigations, Rajeshwari, wife of the accused, had objected to Suresh taking photographs of her sisters. Despite repeated warnings, he allegedly continued doing so, resulting in frequent fights between them.

On Friday, the argument allegedly turned violent when Suresh used a chemical substance to attack family members inside the house. During the incident, a six-month-old child also sustained injuries after the chemical splashed onto the infant’s face and mouth.

Rajeshwari suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi. Two other women, Shruti and Reshma, sustained minor burn injuries.

Police said the accused himself suffered severe burns during the incident after the chemical spilled on his body. He has also been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators revealed that Suresh worked in copper and brass polishing and is suspected to have used industrial cleaning chemicals generally used in his work.

The shocking incident has created panic in the locality, with residents expressing concern over the increasing number of violent domestic disputes.

Hubballi Rural police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are also examining the chemical used in the attack and recording statements from the injured persons undergoing treatment at the hospital.