Domestic LPG cylinder prices slashed – Know rates in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: The domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad and other cities have been reduced today. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In a post on his official X handle, PM Modi said, “Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.

By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them.”

Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad, other cities

Following the reduction, the domestic LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad is Rs. 855. Here are the prices of LPG cylinders in various cities.

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 855 (-100) Kolkata 900 (-100) Chennai 818.5 (-100) Bengaluru 805.5 (-100) Delhi 803 (-100)

However, Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have recently raised commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities, including Hyderabad.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 2027 (+25) Kolkata 2071.50 (+24.50) Chennai 1960.50 (+23.50) Bengaluru 1875 (+23.50) Delhi 1795 (+25.50)

Why is the price higher in Hyderabad?

The LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the second-highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes. Residents in Hyderabad face elevated prices due to local taxes.

In Telangana, the Nirmal district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs. 2073 and Rs. 882, respectively.