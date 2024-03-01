Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked – Know rates in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a significant increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities, including Hyderabad. This hike, the first in the current year, came into effect today.

The revision in prices comes amid ongoing fluctuations in fuel costs and market dynamics.

Among all Indian metros, the price of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is the second-highest.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 2027 (+25) Kolkata 2071.50 (+24.50) Chennai 1960.50 (+23.50) Bengaluru 1875 (+23.50) Delhi 1795 (+25.50)

Domestic cylinder prices in metro cities

Though the prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged, the rate of a cylinder in Hyderabad is the second-highest among Indian metros.

The retail price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is now Rs 955. Kolkata has the highest price at Rs 1000 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 955 Kolkata 1000 Chennai 918.5 Bengaluru 905.5 Delhi 903

Also Read Despite rainfall in Telangana, temperature touches 39 degrees Celsius

Why are LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad high?

The cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the second-highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes.

Hyderabad residents face higher prices due to local taxes.

Also Read Indian Railways reduces ticket prices for passenger trains by half

In Telangana, the Adilabad district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs 2073 and Rs 982, respectively.