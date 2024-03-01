Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked – Know rates in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a significant increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities, including Hyderabad. This hike, the first in the current year, came into effect today.
The revision in prices comes amid ongoing fluctuations in fuel costs and market dynamics.
Among all Indian metros, the price of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is the second-highest.
The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows:
|Cities
|LPG cylinder price (In rupees)
|Hyderabad
|2027 (+25)
|Kolkata
|2071.50 (+24.50)
|Chennai
|1960.50 (+23.50)
|Bengaluru
|1875 (+23.50)
|Delhi
|1795 (+25.50)
Domestic cylinder prices in metro cities
Though the prices of domestic LPG remain unchanged, the rate of a cylinder in Hyderabad is the second-highest among Indian metros.
The retail price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is now Rs 955. Kolkata has the highest price at Rs 1000 per cylinder.
The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follows
|Cities
|LPG cylinder price (In rupees)
|Hyderabad
|955
|Kolkata
|1000
|Chennai
|918.5
|Bengaluru
|905.5
|Delhi
|903
Why are LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad high?
The cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the second-highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes.
Hyderabad residents face higher prices due to local taxes.
In Telangana, the Adilabad district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs 2073 and Rs 982, respectively.