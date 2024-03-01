Despite rainfall in Telangana, temperature touches 39 degrees Celsius

Published: 1st March 2024 10:16 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Even after receiving rainfall for the past few days, yesterday, the temperature in Telangana touched 39 degrees Celsius.

Telangana records high temperature despite rainfall

Yesterday, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and Nizamabad saw rainfall.

According to the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall, i.e., 4.5 mm, was witnessed at Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Following is the list of districts and rainfall recorded.

DistrictsRainfall (in mm)
Medchal-Malkajgiri4.5
Mancherial3.8
Mahabubabad2.0
Mulugu1.5
Khammam0.8
Bhadradri-Kothagudem0.8
Nizamabad0.5
Source: TSDPS

Despite rainfall, the temperatures in the state have reached as high as 39 degrees Celsius in Wanaparthy and Nalgonda.

Hyderabad records over 37 degrees celsius

In Hyderabad, some areas have recorded temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

The areas that recorded over 37 degrees Celsius are as follows:

AreaTemperature in degrees Celisus
Khairatabad37.1
Mondamarket37.1

