Indian Railways reduces ticket prices for passenger trains by half

Indian Railways has reduced ticket prices for passenger trains by around 50 percent, providing relief to daily commuters.

After the reduction, prices have returned to pre-COVID levels.

Passengers were paying express ticket prices for passenger trains

Earlier, after the announcement of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Indian Railways increased the minimum ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 30 as it phased out the ‘Passenger Train’ to avoid overcrowding.

From February 27, the statutory body reintroduced Second Class Ordinary Fares on the ‘Passenger Train,’ now designated as ‘Express Specials’ or ‘MEMU/DEMU Express’ trains.

Authorities have reduced fares of the Ordinary Class by around 50 percent on MEMU trains.

Also Read Telangana government declares holiday for Maha Shivratri

Why was it increased by Indian Railways earlier?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger trains were canceled to avoid overcrowding, resulting in a rise in ticket prices.

Even after the resumption of service, Indian Railways charged express fares for passenger train travel due to the financial constraints posed by the pandemic.

Now, commuters need to pay ordinary fares on the ‘Passenger Train’ instead of express fares.