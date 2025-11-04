Domestic worker brutally assaulted by seven cops in Bengaluru

A group of four male and three female police officers allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old domestic worker and her husband in Bengaluru after her employer accused her of stealing a diamond ring from her on October 30.

Sundari Bibi, who is originally from West Bengal, filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, stating that she and her husband, who works as a garbage collector with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were severely assaulted by seven Bengaluru cops at the Varthur police station.

Sundari reportedly noticed a Rs 100 note on the balcony floor, which she picked up, intending to return it to the employer. However, the employers watching on the CCTV immediately accused her of stealing the money along with a diamond ring.

Based on the footage, the employer couple filed a complaint at the Varthur police station. After she was called in at the station, Sundari claimed that when she and her husband arrived, they were detained and assaulted by the officers.

Even though she insisted she was innocent, the police allegedly hit her with lathis while calling her “Bangladeshi”.

Nearby migrant workers heard her loud cries for help and informed city-based social activist R. Kaleemullah. He then called the police station, confronting them about the assault.

“I screamed for help, and some people from the nearby locality, who heard my cries informed social worker Mr. R. Kaleemulllah about the incident. Mr Kaleemullah called the police officer at Varthur Police Station, and only after receiving his call the officers stop beating us and hide their lathis,” NDTV quoted her.

They were held in the station till 7 pm and later released. “The officers warned us not to tell anyone about the assault,” she said.

Also Read Video: Woman held for killing pet dog in apartment lift in Bengaluru

Sundari had developed a high fever and body aches as a result of the assault. However, they stayed cooped up at home, scared.

“Out of fear, we stayed inside our settlement for three days without reporting the incident. Later, as my kidney pain worsened, my husband contacted the West Bengal Migrant Department, who advised us to go to a hospital for treatment,” she stated.

She appealed to the Commission for protection, requesting that they prevent any further harassment. She also asked for her to continue her employment across households and live safely in Bengaluru.