‘Don 3’ trends on Twitter after Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has always been an active user of social media, often taking to his Instagram or Twitter to share glimpses of his life or pen down his views. Well, on Saturday night, Big B took to his Instagram to share a throwback photo as he often does. But, what interested fans is the content of the photo and the caption that followed.

In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen looking on as Amitabh Bachchan signs a vintage poster of his film Don. He captioned the post, “…. and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON.”

Following this, speculations of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for ‘Don 3’ have been flying around the internet.

What added fuel to the fire is the rumors that the shoot of Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zara’ has been postponed for now as the filmmaker wanted to focus on a new script. Fans are now speculating that ‘Don 2’ director Farhan Akhtar is going to focus on the script of the highly anticipated ‘Don 3’.

Cherry on the cake is, a few days back Bollywood actress Kajol also hinted at a possibility of ‘Don 3’ on Instagram when she shared a picture of her clad in a white jumpsuit and captioned it, “Main hoon Don, Main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don ;)”

Adding all the cryptic posts, a fan said, “@SrBachchan giving us a lot of hints about DON 3”, while another Twitterati wrote, “Are the DONs reuniting for DON 3?”

It can't be the coincidence.

Something is cooking.

Some we didn't Accept.

