Donald Trump celebrates his acquittal by Senate

New York: Former US President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal by the Senate by calling the entire ‘theatre of politics’ part of a “witch hunt” by one political party.

The Senate voted 57-43 to impeach Trump on the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hills insurrection, but failed to get the 2/3rd majority required to convict Trump as the procedure required 17 more Republicans’ vote, but only seven GOP members voted.

In a statement released shortly after the vote, the former President described the now-concluded proceedings as part of a “witch-hunt” perpetuated against him by “one political party”.

But his statement ignored the fact that the vote against him was bipartisan, with 10 Republicans joining the Democrats in the House to impeach and seven Republicans joining with Democrats in the Senate.

The 57-43 vote in the Senate, however, fell short of the two-third majority needed to convict Trump.

Trump thanked his legal team as well as the representatives and Senators who he said “stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country”.

Absent from the statement was any direct mention of the events of January 6 at the US Capitol building or any condemnation of the violence that occurred that day, media reports from Washington said.

Trump did thank his supporters, saying: “We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant and limitless American future.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” the statement read.

“In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” Trump said.