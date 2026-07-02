Donate blood and get free VIP darshan pass at Omkareshwar temple

Khandwa: Devotees visiting the famous Omkareshwar temple of Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district can now get a free VIP pass for darshan of the deity by donating their blood, a new initiative launched by the administration, officials said on Thursday.

This arrangement is helping the district administration receive 150 to 200 units of blood every week, while Shiva devotees are able to avoid long queues and have quick darshan with their families, the officials said.

Talking to PTI, District Magistrate Rishav Gupta said, “We have noticed that the demand for blood for patients in hospitals is increasing. The blood available at blood donation camps is insufficient, especially for patients undergoing treatment in emergency wards.

“In view of these circumstances, we linked blood donation with VIP darshan at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple to encourage devotees to donate blood,” he said.

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The response to this initiative has been far greater than what was expected, he said, adding 150 to 200 units of blood are being received from devotees in Omkareshwar every week.

Due to the huge rush at the temple, devotees usually have to wait in line for three to four hours to get get darshan of Lord Shiva, but by donating blood, they can obtain a VIP pass and have immediate darshan with their entire family, the officials said.

The blood is collected at a facility located close to the temple, according to them.

Devotees who donate blood are given a free VIP darshan pass, a certificate, temple prasad and a picture of Lord Omkareshwar as a gift, they said.

A VIP darshan pass otherwise costs Rs 300 per person.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr O P Jugtawat said that this initiative has alleviated the blood shortage in the local blood bank, and the blood of devotees is also proving helpful in saving the lives of patients admitted in nearby districts when needed.